Project Santa draws in more people, split into three days to help those in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Hundreds of people lined up in their vehicles outside the Open Door Mission throughout the day for Project Santa.

It’s an annual event that helps families in need be able to provide gifts for their children.

This year things look drastically different than in years past.

“God is so good. This is a blessing,” says Swift Charles.

Hundreds of metro families in need lined up for the annual project Santa event at open door mission Saturday.”

Typically, families get to choose toys, books, and puzzles for their children.

This year—those families are going through a drive-thru style event to make things safer during the covid-19 pandemic.

There’s also fewer volunteers this year.

“In the past we’ve had hundreds of volunteers. Today we are doing this event with less than 105 volunteers. That’s to create the social distancing,” says Open Door Mission CEO Candace Gregory.

The need for families in the metro is greater than ever.

Candance Gregory is the CEO of the Open Door Mission.

She says the number of people in need in the community has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic.

“We are scheduled to serve 70 families an hour. That’s 450 families that we will serve today,” says Gregory.

Because of that—they are giving away meals to all the families that come through.

Something families here say had made their holiday season brighter during one of the most difficult times.

“We got a free turkey. We don’t have to worry about anything. They just did everything for us today. You know we saved so much money, money we don’t have. God is good. We want to thank ya’ll,” says Swift Charles.

If you missed today’s project Santa event… don’t worry.

Open Door Mission will have the drive-thru open for the next two Saturdays.

You will need to register online for the event.

