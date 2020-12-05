Mallory’s Weekend Forecast: Above-average highs stick around!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The quiet weather pattern and above-average temperatures stick around this weekend!

We’re starting Saturday with temperatures ranging from the teens to the east to 30s to the west. The range is likely due to the difference in wind speeds – calm to the east, breezier to the west. Calmer winds overnight allow temperatures to drop farther than higher wind speeds.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap today, with just a few clouds possible midday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper-40s, with lower-50s to the southwest of Omaha. Our average high for this time of year is 38°.

It’ll be a bit breezy at times Saturday, with NNW winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Breezy conditions Saturday (WOWT)

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the mid-20s. By early Sunday morning, patchy fog and/or frost may form. Be cautious of slick spots if you’ll be heading out early. Otherwise, more sunshine returns Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper-40s.

A warming trend takes us into the workweek, with highs back in the low to mid-50s Tuesday, and the lower-60s Wednesday! Our record high for Wednesday is 64° in Omaha – so we’ll be very close to that.

We look to stay dry through at least Thursday, though we could use the moisture. At this time, we’ll hold a chance for a wintry mix Friday into Saturday of next weekend.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

