Huskers seek second win in Saturday matchup against Purdue

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWT) - Nebraska is 1-4 and will look to get its second win on Saturday against the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette.

The Huskers have lost two straight games with losses to Illinois and Iowa.

It’s also a matchup against former Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Bob Diaco, who now heads the defense for Purdue.

Follow along as the 6 Sprots team of Joe Nugent and Rex Smith tweet up-to-the-minute updates during the game:

