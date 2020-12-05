Balanced attack helps Husker women take down Oral Roberts in season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start after beating Oral Roberts 90-61 on Friday.

Six Huskers scores in double figures in the big win that came in front of an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Trinity Brady had 15, Sam Haiby, Kate Caine and Isabelle Bourne all scored 14, Annika Stewart poured in 12 points, and Makenzie Helms contributed 10.

It was a good start to the fifth season under head coach Amy Williams.

Nebraska will host Idaho State on Sunday.

