Advertisement

Balanced attack helps Husker women take down Oral Roberts in season opener

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Isabelle Bourne #34 WBB vs Oral Roberts
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Isabelle Bourne #34 WBB vs Oral Roberts (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team is off to a 1-0 start after beating Oral Roberts 90-61 on Friday.

Six Huskers scores in double figures in the big win that came in front of an empty Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Trinity Brady had 15, Sam Haiby, Kate Caine and Isabelle Bourne all scored 14, Annika Stewart poured in 12 points, and Makenzie Helms contributed 10.

It was a good start to the fifth season under head coach Amy Williams.

Nebraska will host Idaho State on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
Armed Man Wanted By USMS
Nebraska, Iowa authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspect
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska; doctors say we must stay vigilant
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance

Latest News

Greg McDermott shares a laugh with Mitch Ballock after Ballock hit a deep three pointer on...
Creighton wins big again in blowout of Kennesaw State
Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Cole Payton
CEO Jeff Evans on partnering with Adidas
Omaha company Soldier Sports partners with Adidas
CHI Health Center
No. 9 Creighton beats UNO 94-67