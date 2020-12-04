Advertisement

WOWT working to boost transmitter signal

WOWT 6 News logo
WOWT 6 News logo
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - WOWT News 6 is pleased to announce that we have begun installation of a brand new GatesAir solid-state transmitter. This change will provide greater reliability of our signal, and continued delivery of our local News, entertainment, and sports programming to our over the air viewers and outlying cable systems.

As part of this installation, we will need to temporarily operate from a backup transmitter.

During this time, we will be operating at greatly reduced power. As a result, some of our viewers who have already-marginal reception, such as viewers who live in rural Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, may experience little or no signal. It may also affect viewers in the Omaha-metro area who have obstructions like trees, hills, and buildings in the way of our signal, or who have less-than-adequate antenna systems.

We apologize in advance, but this is temporary and should be over soon.

We anticipate this low-power condition to begin sometime Friday and last for approximately two and a half weeks — we hope to be back up before Christmas.

Please check back on our website and social media for additional information during this period. We appreciate our viewers so much, and look forward to serving you even better when we return to full power later this month.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska; doctors say we must stay vigilant

Latest News

online dating
Love in the time of COVID: Pandemic dating guide
Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
LIVE AT 10 AM: Gov. Ricketts to hold COVID-19 update
Connor Sweeney
Officer, trooper injured Thursday released from hospital
Friday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Slightly warmer today heading into a cool weekend