WOWT working to boost transmitter signal

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - WOWT News 6 is pleased to announce that we have begun installation of a brand new GatesAir solid-state transmitter. This change will provide greater reliability of our signal, and continued delivery of our local News, entertainment, and sports programming to our over the air viewers and outlying cable systems.

As part of this installation, we will need to temporarily operate from a backup transmitter.

During this time, we will be operating at greatly reduced power. As a result, some of our viewers who have already-marginal reception, such as viewers who live in rural Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri, may experience little or no signal. It may also affect viewers in the Omaha-metro area who have obstructions like trees, hills, and buildings in the way of our signal, or who have less-than-adequate antenna systems.

We apologize in advance, but this is temporary and should be over soon.

We anticipate this low-power condition to begin sometime Friday and last for approximately two and a half weeks — we hope to be back up before Christmas.

Please check back on our website and social media for additional information during this period. We appreciate our viewers so much, and look forward to serving you even better when we return to full power later this month.

