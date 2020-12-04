University of Nebraska Board of Regents votes to expand stadium training facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has voted to move forward with building a new home for the football program, phase one of the Go BIG project.

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos released a statement that reads, “I am pleased the Board of Regents approved the proposal for changes to the Go BIG project and the associated timelines. We look forward to getting started on this project in the spring and building the finest facility of its kind in the country.

“The priority of building a facility that will benefit all Husker student-athletes has not changed. Completing the project in phases best positions us to move forward in light of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“The first phase of the project will focus on a new state-of-the-art home for our football program that will provide updated and expanded areas critical for daily operations for our coaches, student-athletes and staff. That includes the locker room, meeting rooms, coaches offices, strength and conditioning area and athletic medicine facilities. The completion of the football facility will also be a difference-maker in attracting prospective student-athletes to our program.

“The first phase of the project will also include the building of the infrastructure that will position us to move forward soon with a new academic center and training table that will benefit all student-athletes.”

