Thank you for supporting our Stuff the Bus food & toy drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks to everyone who helped us Stuff the Bus at two Methodist locations on Thursday.

Because of your generosity, we collected about 33,000 pounds of food for St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and nearly 40 bins of toys for needy metro families this holiday season.

The donations far exceeded our June food drive, when we were happy to have collected about 16,000 pounds of food.

