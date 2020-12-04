Advertisement

Thank you for supporting our Stuff the Bus food & toy drive

Thank you to everyone who helped us Stuff the Bus on Dec. 3 during a food and toy drive...
Thank you to everyone who helped us Stuff the Bus on Dec. 3 during a food and toy drive sponsored by Methodist Health System.(WOWT)
By Brandon Tvrdy and Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks to everyone who helped us Stuff the Bus at two Methodist locations on Thursday.

Because of your generosity, we collected about 33,000 pounds of food for St. Vincent de Paul food pantry and nearly 40 bins of toys for needy metro families this holiday season.

The donations far exceeded our June food drive, when we were happy to have collected about 16,000 pounds of food.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska; doctors say we must stay vigilant
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
Kansas puts vaccine priority on grocery, meatpacking workers
Connor Sweeney
Officer, trooper injured Thursday released from hospital
Robert Pullum of Xtreme Remodeling and Construction doesn’t have a contractor’s license and...
Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor
Team Huddle Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska Athletics Communications Office
University of Nebraska Board of Regents votes to expand stadium training facility