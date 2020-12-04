Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Slightly warmer today heading into a cool weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re again starting in the 20s this morning with a little frost in the area. Once we get that sun above the horizon we’ll be able to warm a little more today. Highs in the lower 50s are likely with a light northwest wind.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

I’m expecting another quiet and cool weekend with highs in the 40s. Overall it will feel cooler than today but it will still be warmer than the average high of 38 for this time of year.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A nice warming trend is likely for the first half of the week next week. We’ll warm from the 40s Monday up into the 60s Wednesday with a record high possible then. Something to keep an eye on next week right here!

