Papillion City Council to vote on mask ordinance

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the third reading of Papillion’s proposed face mask ordinance, the City Council is planning to vote on the matter at Thursday night’s special meeting.

Councilmembers heard public comment about the suggested ordinance, which aligns with similar mask rules other city’s around the state have passed in recent weeks.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.