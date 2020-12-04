Advertisement

Papillion City Council to vote on mask ordinance

Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their meeting Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the third reading of Papillion’s proposed face mask ordinance, the City Council is planning to vote on the matter at Thursday night’s special meeting.

Councilmembers heard public comment about the suggested ordinance, which aligns with similar mask rules other city’s around the state have passed in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

