Nebraska, Iowa authorities searching for armed and dangerous suspect

Armed Man Wanted By USMS
Armed Man Wanted By USMS(United State Marshals Service)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Marshals in Nebraska and Iowa are looking for a man wanted by the Council Bluffs Police Department on numerous charges and who has a history of shooting at police officers.

According to a release, Benjamin Marley Manley, 36, aka Christopher Reeves, is wanted for attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Manley is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos on his chest and arms and letters at the base of his neck. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information should call the Council Bluffs Police Department Crimestoppers at 713-328-STOP or use the USMS Tips app.

