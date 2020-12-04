Advertisement

Nebraska fugitive arrested in Florida after 35 years

Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his north Florida home.
Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his north Florida home. Authorities say a man who fled a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska 35 years ago.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who fled a drug conspiracy charge in Nebraska 35 years ago has been arrested in Florida, where he was living under a false identity.

Court records show 72-year-old Howard Farley Jr. was arrested Wednesday at his north Florida home. He faces a passport charge in Ocala federal court and up to 10 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, Farley applied for a passport in February using the false identity.

In 1985, Farley and 73 others were indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska. Records show that Farley was the only defendant not apprehended in the case.

