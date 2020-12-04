Advertisement

Nearly 30 people freed from alleged human smuggling operation in Houston

By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police have rescued nearly 30 people from a suspected smuggling operation.

Law enforcement was responding to a kidnapping call in southwest Houston on Thursday when they saw a man running down the street looking for help.

The man said he escaped from a home where he was being held against his will.

A man was arrested at the site of a suspected human smuggling operation in Houston on Thursday....
A man was arrested at the site of a suspected human smuggling operation in Houston on Thursday. Nearly 30 people were found in a home after a man who said he was being held against his will escaped.(Source: KTRK/CNN)

Officers went to investigate and found the windows boarded up and the doors locked. Inside, they found nearly 30 people. Some of them could have been there for up to seven days.

Investigators say the victims came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba.

Possible suspects are in custody, but police are waiting on immigration officials to begin their investigation.

“So, what I think the suspects did was undressed and they hid among the other people. And so we pulled out the ones who looked clean, who still had their jewelry. Most people were dirty and didn’t have jewelry on. These few people did,” Lt. Jose Torres said.

“I’ve seen, actually, the guy who lives there or maybe stays there. Come in and out of the house multiple times and see him get in the gray truck right there. And he just seems like a normal person, normal dude, normal clothes. Nothing seemed peculiar about him,” Alexander Bernal said.

Copyright 2020 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance
CEO Jeff Evans on partnering with Adidas
Omaha company Soldier Sports partners with Adidas

Latest News

Lt. Jose Torres of Houston Police Dept. said that the suspects were hiding among the alleged...
Witness, official talk about Houston human smuggling case
This September 1988 file photo shows author Alison Lurie in New York. Pulitzer Prize winning...
Alison Lurie, prize-winning novelist, dead at 94
Friday Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Slightly warmer today heading into a cool weekend
Rusty's Morning Forecast