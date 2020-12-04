Advertisement

Kamala Harris says husband will be ‘second gentleman’

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said her husband would be “second gentleman” when she takes office in January.

Harris briefly discussed it Thursday in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice president.

Although not a formal title, the wives of presidents and VPs have been referred to as “first lady” and “second lady,” respectively.

When Tapper joked that he liked “second dude,” Harris responded that some of Emhoff’s friends may be inclined to call him that.

She added she likely wouldn’t refer to him by the new title.

“No, I’ll call him ‘honey,’” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska; doctors say we must stay vigilant
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, will be the first male spouse of a president or vice...
Kamala Harris says husband will be 'second gentleman'
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy
With the increased membership comes a reported spike in scammers and bots, preying on people’s...
Dating amid a pandemic- 10PM