Give back this Holiday by Giving Blood

American Red Cross Blood Drive Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska and WOWT
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Give back this holiday by giving blood. WOWT and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska are supporting the Red Cross #WeGiveBlood Holiday Blood Drive.

The blood drive will be held on Monday, December 21 at Ralston Arena in Omaha and the Holiday Inn and suites in Council Bluffs. Plus additional locations Tuesday, December 22nd in Elkhorn and Bellevue.

In addition to standard protocols of wearing gloves and using sterile collection sets, they’ll be taking the utmost precautions during the drive, including requiring appointments, temperature checks, social distancing, face masks, enhanced disinfecting and more.

The American Red Cross Holiday Special Event Blood Drive is one of the largest blood drives in the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area. The drive collects hundreds of units of blood during a time of year when many people are focused on “giving.”

Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person — the gift of life. A decision to donate your blood can save a life, or even several if your blood is separated into its components — red cells, platelets and plasma — which can be used individually for patients with specific health concerns.

The Red Cross will test all blood for free, so you can learn if you have COVID-19 antibodies.

Schedule your appointment at Red Cross blood.org with sponsor code We give Blood

