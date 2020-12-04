Friday Dec. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 602 new cases, 7 deaths

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 602 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday and seven deaths.

The new community total is 42,400 positive cases.

Six men, two in their 70s, two in their 50s, and two over 75 have passed. A woman in her 70s has also passed. The total number of deaths is now 354.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 87 beds available.

A total of 21,271 residents have recovered.

The Douglas County risk dial was moved into the red on Saturday.

We're all tired of COVID-19, but the fact is: COVID-19 is not tired of us. This pandemic is not over and cases are still... Posted by CDC on Saturday, November 28, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.