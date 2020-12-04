Advertisement

Friday Dec. 4 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 602 new cases, 7 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 602 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday and seven deaths.

The new community total is 42,400 positive cases.

Six men, two in their 70s, two in their 50s, and two over 75 have passed. A woman in her 70s has also passed. The total number of deaths is now 354.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 74% occupancy, with 87 beds available.

A total of 21,271 residents have recovered.

The Douglas County risk dial was moved into the red on Saturday.

We're all tired of COVID-19, but the fact is: COVID-19 is not tired of us. This pandemic is not over and cases are still...

Posted by CDC on Saturday, November 28, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 3 COVID-19 update
Dec. 2 COVID-19 update
Dec. 1 COVID-19 update
Nov. 30 COVID-19 update
Nov. 29 COVID-19 update
Nov. 28 COVID-19 update
Nov. 27 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska; doctors say we must stay vigilant
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

A 104-year-old World War II Veteran left an Alabama hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment...
Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens prepare for COVID vaccines
An increasing number of parents are looking for alternatives to virtual learning, leading to an...
Public school enrollment decreases nationwide
Minus 80 degrees Celsius are shown on the display of a special refrigerator for particularly...
How COVID-19 vaccines will get from the factory to your local pharmacy