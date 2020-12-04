Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Unusually warm December continues

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and light winds made for another fantastic early December day. Temperatures warmed into the middle 50s, more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. After the mild day, temperatures will cool off quickly thanks to clear skies and light winds. We likely dip back into the 30s around the metro by 6 or 7pm. Overnight lows fall to around 25, so it will be another cold start to Saturday.

With the clear skies and light winds, there may be some frost early on Saturday. However we’ll see another sunny day, with temperatures quickly jumping back above average. We should warm into the low 40s by Noon, with highs in the mid to upper 40s around the metro. A north breeze and a few more clouds may keep us slightly cooler on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s, however that is still above average!

After a slight set back over the weekend, another warming trend should kick into gear Monday and Tuesday, with highs back into the 50s Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with the potential to approach a record high in the 60s! Despite the warmth, it is December after all, and by the end of the week we will see falling temperatures and a chance for a little wintry precipitation by Friday or Saturday.

