Creighton wins big again in blowout of Kennesaw State

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t the fastest of starts for the Bluejays on Friday, but something clicked and it didn’t take long for Creighton to double up the score over Kennesaw State.

The Jays beat the Owls 93 to 58.

There were some excellent highlights in the first half, but the biggest was a Mitch Ballock three that maybe should’ve been worth four.

Ballock got the ball back near the midcourt logo and decided to pull up.

It was a play that had the Creighton bench dancing.

Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 14 points.

9th ranked Creighton is off until Tuesday night when the Jays face the Jayhawks in Kansas.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.