Construction in Old Market causes frustration for business owners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some construction going on downtown is making traffic for drivers worse -- and while the work will improve the area, it’s hurting small businesses in the Old Market.

Some small business owners said the construction adds to the problems they’re already dealing with.

Lots of orange cones and road closed signs decorate the downtown and Old Market area.

City officials say all the construction work is related to a number of projects going on: construction, road, and utility work, all going on at the same time.

For some small business owners in the area, it can be just a little too much.

“Frustration, you know, right now is probably a really good word because it’s just adding to everything that’s going on and it just piles on top. But I would say if there’s anything we could always use more of is communication and if we knew a lot more about the events and things that were happening and how to get around or what to do better or how we could find places it would be much easier,” said Vickie Johnson, owner of 13th Street Coffee & Tea.

Vickie says she is looking forward to when all the work in the area is complete.

She says it will make the area look better and hopefully, the new look will bring more people to the Old Market and downtown.

Vickie says 13th Street Coffee & Tea is one of the oldest coffee houses in the city, she hopes to be able to keep the business going.

