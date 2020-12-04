Berkshire Hathaway 2021 shareholders meeting to be virtually held

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2021 annual shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway, scheduled May 1, will be held virtually and not in-person due to the pandemic, the business announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we do not currently believe it will be safe at that time to hold a meeting with nearly 40,000 attendees as we last did in 2019,” wrote Mark Hamburg with BH.

The 2020 meeting was also held virtually in May.

Hamburg wrote the organization hopes the 2021 meeting will be the last time it will be held virtually and look forward to 2022.

