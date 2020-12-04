Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway 2021 shareholders meeting to be virtually held

(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 2021 annual shareholders meeting for Berkshire Hathaway, scheduled May 1, will be held virtually and not in-person due to the pandemic, the business announced Thursday.

“Unfortunately, we do not currently believe it will be safe at that time to hold a meeting with nearly 40,000 attendees as we last did in 2019,” wrote Mark Hamburg with BH.

The 2020 meeting was also held virtually in May.

Hamburg wrote the organization hopes the 2021 meeting will be the last time it will be held virtually and look forward to 2022.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins
Papillion City Council members listen to public comment on proposed mask ordinance during their...
Papillion City Council passes mask ordinance
“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain...
COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska; doctors say we must stay vigilant
(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

The donations far exceeded our June food drive, when we were happy to have collected about...
Donations top previous records
Some construction going on downtown is making traffic for drivers worse -- and while the work...
Construction in Old Market causes frustration for business owners
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Unusually warm December continues
Unusually warm December continues