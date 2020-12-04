Bellevue Wounded Warrior scammed by unlicensed contractor

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wounded Warrior has been hurt again but this time financially.

He and another veteran invested in a home remodeling project that landed way off the mark.

Fighting in Iraq 17 years ago, Justin Anderson always had his buddy’s back -- but in civilian life, a contractor he hired didn’t follow a code.

“Had to rewire this entirely because not only was it wired incorrectly, it was wired against fire code,” Anderson said.

Robert Pullum of Xtreme Remodeling and Construction doesn’t have a contractor’s license and Bellevue’s building official says three permits on the project haven’t been pulled.

“On our end we should have gone one step further and checked with the city,” Anderson said.

Justin lost his leg after being shot on guard duty in Baghdad.

“My position was ambushed,” he said.

And he was taken by surprise when checking out the project.

A railing leading to the basement is an example Anderson says of the contractor’s work not only being suspect but dangerous.

“If I were to slip or pull on that -- it would come out right of the wall,” he said.

An army buddy who moved out-of-state paid most of the $20,000 to remodel the Bellevue house for sale and Anderson found Pullum online to do the job.

“He sold me -- he’s worked with other veterans before that he’s done work on their homes to comply with ADA standards and bring things up to code,” Anderson said.

The Better Business Bureau has two unresolved complaints on Extreme Remodeling and Construction.

“The company to date has not responded to the customers who have filed these complaints is a concern. We’ve reached out to the company and we’re hopeful they will connect with us,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB.

Anderson claims that after Pullum had been paid thousands of dollars for work without permits, the contractor deserted the project.

“Knowing full well that I’m not capable of doing all the work, that’s about as low as it gets,” Anderson said.

6 News also talked to a worker for Extreme Remodeling who alleges he’s owed $4,000 in back wages and he says the state labor department is investigating.

Pullum has not returned requests for comment.

