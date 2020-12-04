Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Cole Payton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cole Payton and the Westside Warriors were focused one task, it was very simple, a state championship. After playing in the title game a year ago, they came back this season wanting to take the next step.

Cole was determined, the team was determined, the quarterback threw two touchdown passes against Elkhorn South and ran for three more. The play of the game was made by Cole, when a Storm defender was all over him, two arms with a firm grip, but he could not bring Payton to the ground, who’s very strong for a high school quarterback. After shedding the tackle Cole found Koby Bretz in the back of the endzone for a touchdown.

The game ended with Westside celebrating its first championship since 1982, and since Cole says he’s been on cloud nine. It even took him more than a week to actually take off his medal championship medal, that’s how much the win means to the quarterback headed to North Dakota State.

