Thursday Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 556 new cases, 4 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 556 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and four deaths.

The new community total is 41,789 positive cases.

One woman and three men all over 70 have passed. The total number of deaths is now 347.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 70% occupancy, with 433 beds available. ICU beds are occupied at 77 percent with 78 beds available.

There are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 108 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 21,020 residents have recovered.

The Douglas County risk dial was moved into the red on Saturday.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

