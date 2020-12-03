Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - More above average temperatures

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures start in the 20s but will warm with some afternoon sunshine.

The quiet weather pattern continues today. We’ll start with a few clouds overhead, but will see a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures are back above average for this time of year. We’ll see a high around 46 in the Metro.

Friday and the weekend looks really nice. Friday will be the warmest day with highs actually reaching for the low 50s, and back to the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. A rather big warm up is starting to show heading into next Tuesday and Wednesday with some upper 50s to near 60 possible.

Models are hinting at a system that could bring a return to more winter-like weather in the day 9 to day 10 range. We have plenty of time to watch that.

