Owner of exploded Sarpy County dry cleaners sentenced for arson, fraud

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Michael McKernan, owner of a dry-cleaning business that exploded in 2018, was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for arson.

McKernan was sentenced to two years for arson and one year for defrauding an insurer. The sentences will run concurrently, and with the “good time law” in effect, he could be released in a year.

Following the explosion of Wardrobe Spa dry cleaners in Omaha, McKernan sought to recover money from two insurance companies. An investigation revealed his business to have lost $100,000 in its first six months.

Investigators later determined the act was arson, and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office filed charges against him in 2019.

A dry-cleaning business near 168th and Harrison streets burned down in a large fire caused by an explosion on Oct. 7, 2018. The incident was later determined to be arson. (Adam Priester / WOWT)

Court documents show that McKernan drilled holes into gas lines for a dryer and furnace. That leaking gas ignited, causing the explosion and fire that destroyed the building.

McKernan pled “no contest” in September.

