Omaha Public Works reminds residents to dispose of old trash bins

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who live in Omaha are finding out the city’s new trash hauler, FCC Environmental services will not pick up garbage if you put it in our old cans instead of the new carts.

Officials say you can take your old cans, if they fit, and put them in the new carts for pick up, but officials opened a second drop off site for old garbage cans today and some people are choosing that option.

In just a few hours workers had collected a pretty good-sized pile of garbage cans.

All morning long, Omaha residents lined up at Under the Sink, a household hazardous waste collection site to get rid of their old garbage cans.

“Those old cans will actually take those down to FCC… FCC will go through the cans, they will sort them between what can be recycled and what has to go to the landfill,” said Jim Theiler, assistant director at Omaha Public Works.

People did think of other ways to get rid of their old cans but just driving up and dropping them off seems to be much easier.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do with them I ended up cutting some up and putting them in recycling a couple of weeks ago,” said Harold Sage of Omaha.

The location near 120th and I street is set to be open through December.

Officials say it might be more convenient for some to put their old garbage cans in the new carts but they encourage residents to drop off their old garbage cans at the collection sites, they say that will help make the resident collection more efficient.

The second drop off site is located at the FCC Environmental services site on north 16th Street. That site is scheduled to remain open through the month of January.

If you need more information, go to wasteline.org.

