Advertisement

Omaha company Soldier Sports partners with Adidas

By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very exciting month for Soldier Sports, an Omaha company that’s on the cusp of growing in a massive way. The business led by Jeff Evans manufactures sports safety products with a focus on lip protectors, mouth guards, back plates and helmet visors.

It’s about to partner with Adidas, the second largest sports manufacturer in the world.

“The Adidas deal has completely changed our business, essentially layering a business over a business, signing this license agreement allows us to get into every Adidas locker room, all those Adidas universities, I don’t how many NFL guys they have but it’s a ton,” said CEO Jeff Evans.

The deal has been agreed upon and will be announced December 18th at the Freshman All-American Game in Naples, Florida. Not only does the company have roots in Omaha but several Huskers players have been wearing its products for years.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska...
Nugent: Numbers don’t lie, Scott Frost on the real cost of a Huskers mistake
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment
Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response at a news conference Monday, Nov. 30,...
Nebraska planning to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few weeks
(MGN)
Wednesday Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 661 new cases, 9 deaths

Latest News

CHI Health Center
No. 9 Creighton beats UNO 94-67
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska...
Nugent: Numbers don’t lie, Scott Frost on the real cost of a Huskers mistake
Dalano Banton is shining early in the season after finally making his debut for the Nebraska...
Banton takes on leadership role for improved Huskers
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson #1 Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska...
Finishing the Huskers season during the COVID-19 spike