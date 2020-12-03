Omaha company Soldier Sports partners with Adidas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very exciting month for Soldier Sports, an Omaha company that’s on the cusp of growing in a massive way. The business led by Jeff Evans manufactures sports safety products with a focus on lip protectors, mouth guards, back plates and helmet visors.

It’s about to partner with Adidas, the second largest sports manufacturer in the world.

“The Adidas deal has completely changed our business, essentially layering a business over a business, signing this license agreement allows us to get into every Adidas locker room, all those Adidas universities, I don’t how many NFL guys they have but it’s a ton,” said CEO Jeff Evans.

The deal has been agreed upon and will be announced December 18th at the Freshman All-American Game in Naples, Florida. Not only does the company have roots in Omaha but several Huskers players have been wearing its products for years.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.