Mayor Stothert appoints new Director of Parks and Recreation

Miller Park in Omaha.
Miller Park in Omaha.(Omaha Parks and Recreation)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert has announced that Mathew Kalcevich, the current Recreation Manager for the city of Des Moines, will be Omaha’s new Director of Parks and Recreation.

Stothert reluctantly accepted the resignation of Parks Director Brook Bench earlier this year. Bench is now leading a new philanthropic organization for park development.

“Matt brings enthusiasm and experience to manage our park system and the wide range of recreation, leisure, and athletic facilities we operate,” said Stothert. “He shares our commitment to great public spaces which contribute to Omaha’s quality of life for families and neighborhoods.”

According to the release, there are more than 250 parks in Omaha. The city also manages 8 golf courses, 18 pools, 11 splash grounds, four dog parks, two tennis complexes, 13 community centers, the Harry A. Kock Trap and Skeet Center, Hummel Nature Park, and the Motto McLean Ice Arena. Also falling under his responsibility is the Forestry Division, summer camps for kids, and code enforcement.

Kalcevich is a member of the National Recreation and Park Association and the Iowa Parks and Recreation Association. He graduated from Northern Arizona University and earned a Masters Degree in Recreation Management from Arizona State. He will start his new position on December 14 and his salary is reported to be $162,318.

“I am incredibly excited to lead this amazing department and expand the wonderful facilities and programs already serving the community. My family and I are thrilled to make Omaha our new home,” Kalcevich said in a release.

