Man arrested after ramming LPD cruiser and injuring officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is in custody and two law enforcement officials are being treated for injuries after the suspect rammed a police cruiser several times at a gas station on Thursday morning.

According to Lincoln Police, around 5 a.m. officers were called to the Casey’s General Store at 4141 S 48th Street on a report of a theft.

Officers learned a man, later identified as Connor Sweeney, 29, was visiting gas stations and asking for money. Police learned he had gone to at least seven other gas stations and caused a disturbance.

Around 8 a.m., officers were sent to the U-Stop at 7100 Pioneers Boulevard when an employee said Sweeney was behind the counter threatening them.

When the LPD officer, as well as a Nebraska State Trooper who was in the area, attempted to take Sweeney into custody, he climbed into the front seat of his red Oldsmobile which was parked near the gas pump.

Police said Sweeney then began driving back and forth ramming the police cruiser, pinning the officer and the trooper in the open door of his car.

Additional units arrived and a pursuit took place west on Pioneers Boulevard and onto 70th Street.

Officers performed a tactical vehicle intervention, police said, and Sweeney’s vehicle was stopped and he was taken into custody.

He is being charged with two counts of assault on a police officer and several other charges.

Both the trooper and the officer are being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.