David’s Evening Forecast - Mild December weather continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies and a southwest breeze brought us mild December weather once again this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 40s around the metro. Skies will remain clear this evening with light winds which will allow us to quickly cool off. Expect temperatures back in the 30s after sunset, dipping into the 20s by 10 or 11pm. Overnight lows fall off into the mid and low 20s by Friday morning.

After a cold start, we will see more sunshine on Friday helping to once again warm us up quickly. Temperatures likely climb 5 to 10 degrees above average, topping out near 50 around the metro Friday afternoon. Northwest winds and some clouds push in for the weekend, toning the warmth down just a bit. However we remain above average for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s both days.

A stronger warming trend begins to take hold early next week, with highs jumping into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day, with the potential for parts of the area to top out near 60 degrees. A storm system will approach the area by the end of the week, bringing a chance for some light rain or snow. At the moment, it does not appear to be a major storm system. Temperatures will cool back into the low 40s or 30s by the end of the week.

