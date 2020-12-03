COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilizing in Nebraska, Doctors say we must stay vigilant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -All three of the Metro’s hospital systems say they are seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize.

It seems like good news but experts are warning the number could increase again in just a few days. Over the past week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have been slowly decreasing.

Back on November 20th—Nebraska set a record with 987.

Now the number is sitting at 853.

Infectious disease experts say the slight decrease doesn’t necessarily reflect what our hospitals are seeing.

“I think it’s way too early to tell if it’s actually stabilizing and if it is going to remain stabilized or even go down,” says dr. Anne O’Keefe, Douglas County Health Dept. Epidemiologist

That’s because we are still days away from seeing if thanksgiving holiday gatherings will impact hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations typically lag about a week compared to a jump in positive test results.

“I do have one concern in that the data on the state of Nebraska dashboard from yesterday December 2nd, the number of positive tests was the highest in the previous six days. So that may be starting to show a thanksgiving bump but subsequent days will let us know if that’s true or just a one-day off value,” says Dr. David Quimby, CHI Health infectious diseases specialist.

Infectious disease specialists tell me the coming months are critical.

They say we need to keep practicing social distancing and wearing masks until a vaccine is readily available.

“Hang in there a little bit longer. Yes, it’s not fun but there is an end coming,” says Dr. Quimby.

