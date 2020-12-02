Advertisement

Wednesday Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 661 new cases, 9 deaths

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 661 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and nine deaths.

The new community total is 41,242 positive cases.

The deceased were detailed as four men between 50 and 75 years old and five women over 75.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 343.

In addition, Douglas County’s risk dial has moved into the red.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 70 percent occupancy, with 433 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 77 percent with 78 beds available. There are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 108 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 20,720 residents have recovered.

We're all tired of COVID-19, but the fact is: COVID-19 is not tired of us. This pandemic is not over and cases are still...

Posted by CDC on Saturday, November 28, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

