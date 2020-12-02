Advertisement

Virus nixes some Nebraska Capitol holiday plans this year

(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - The Nebraska Capitol won’t be hosting all of its usual holiday celebrations this year to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The annual tuba and horn concerts normally scheduled in December won’t be held this year. The Capitol tree-lighting ceremony has been canceled this year as well. Instead, the Office of the Capitol Commission said it plans to illuminate two large fir trees at the base of the Capitol’s outdoor north plaza.

The Capitol will remain open for tours except on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The commission may limit tour group sizes to 10 people.

