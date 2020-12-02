State Christmas trees line Pathway of Peace
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park is open to the public this year, despite the pandemic.
Each year, the National Christmas Tree is surrounded by 56 state, district and territory trees. The trees are decorated by school children chosen from each state. But, this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, students drew ornament designs and submitted them to the National Park Service, who printed them and hung them on each tree.
“For the past two years, we worked with students from across the country, and they volunteered their time to create the ornaments. It’s really special,” said Katie Liming with the National Park Service.
The lighting of the 98th National Tree took place Monday, December 1 without a live audience. A recording of the tree lighting will be available online starting Thursday, December 3 at 5:00 p.m. ET and throughout the holiday season at thenationaltree.org
The public can visit the National Tree and the 56 surrounding trees that make up the Pathway of Peace through the end of December.
Below is a list of the 56 schools that designed ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:
Alabama: Shelby County High School
Alaska: IDEA Homeschool
American: Samoa Lupelele Elementary School
Arizona: Pinnacle High School
Arkansas: Wooster Elementary School
California: Riverside STEM Academy
Colorado: Meeker High School
Connecticut: Berlin Public Schools
Delaware: Newark High School
District of Columbia: Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC)
Florida: Port Salerno Elementary
Georgia: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School
Guam: Agana Heights Elementary School
Hawaii: Governor Wallace Rider Farrington High School
Idaho: Mountain Home High School
Illinois: Richland County Community Unit School District
Indiana: Brown County High School
Iowa: Karen Acres Elementary School
Kansas: Rolling Ridge Elementary School
Kentucky: Dishman-McGinnis Elementary School
Louisiana: Parkway Elementary School
Maine: Regional School Unit #38
Maryland: Hyattsville Middle School
Massachusetts: All Saints Academy
Michigan: Brimley Area School District
Minnesota: St. Alphonsus Catholic School
Mississippi: Terry High School
Missouri: Nixa Public School
Montana: The Polaris School
Nebraska: Chadron Public School
Nevada: Damonte Ranch High School
New Hampshire: Amherst Middle School
New Jersey: Delaware Township School
New Mexico: Harrison Schmitt Elementary School
New York: Champlain Valley Educational Services
North Carolina: West Buncombe Elementary School
North Dakota: Kindred Public School District
Northern Mariana Islands: Grace Christian Academy
Ohio: Liberty Tree Elementary School
Oklahoma: Jenks High School
Oregon: Howard Street Charter School
Pennsylvania: Neshaminy School District
Puerto Rico: Escuela Dr. Francisco Hernández y Gaetán
Rhode Island: Frank E. Thompson Middle School
South Carolina: J.G. McCracken Middle School
South Dakota: Hill City High School
Tennessee: Beaumont Magnet Academy Elementary School
Texas: Caldwell High School
U.S. Virgin Islands: St. Croix Educational Complex High School
Utah: Union High School
Vermont: Milton Town School District
Virginia: Appomattox Regional Governor’s School
Washington: Tukes Valley Middle School
West Virginia: Robert L. Bland Middle School
Wisconsin: St. Thomas More High School
Wyoming: West Elementary School
Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.