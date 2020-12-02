Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cool December weather but we stay above average

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting in the 20s today as we get set for another afternoon that warms above average. There will be a few more high clouds today that likely cut into highs just a bit. We’ll still be able to reach the mid 40s though, just a bit above our average high of 40 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

We should be able to warm into the 40s the rest of the week as we continue to stay a good 5 to 10 degrees above average. We’ll make a run at 50 Friday before cooling just a bit for the weekend. Average highs are in the 30s the rest of the month starting Thursday.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Dry weather continues the rest of this week, through the weekend and all of next week based on the current forecast. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 40s and 50s likely. Keep an eye on the 10 day forecast here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska...
Nugent: Numbers don’t lie, Scott Frost on the real cost of a Huskers mistake
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment
(MGN)
Tuesday Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 586 new cases, 5 deaths
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Reynolds calls on Congress for relief, reports many Iowa COVID-19 indicators improving

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Quiet and cool through the week
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet and cool through the week
forecast
Clay’s Morning Forecast - Quiet with clouds increasing later today