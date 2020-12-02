Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Cool December weather but we stay above average

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures are starting in the 20s today as we get set for another afternoon that warms above average. There will be a few more high clouds today that likely cut into highs just a bit. We’ll still be able to reach the mid 40s though, just a bit above our average high of 40 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We should be able to warm into the 40s the rest of the week as we continue to stay a good 5 to 10 degrees above average. We’ll make a run at 50 Friday before cooling just a bit for the weekend. Average highs are in the 30s the rest of the month starting Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Dry weather continues the rest of this week, through the weekend and all of next week based on the current forecast. Temperatures will stay above average with highs in the 40s and 50s likely. Keep an eye on the 10 day forecast here.

