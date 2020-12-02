Advertisement

LIVE AT 7 P.M.: Papillion residents to comment on possible mask ordinance

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the lead of several other Nebraska cities, Papillion City Council is considering a mask ordinance. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, residents will be able to weigh in on the matter during public comment at the council’s special meeting.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

RELATED: Mask rules spreading across Nebraska

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska...
Nugent: Numbers don’t lie, Scott Frost on the real cost of a Huskers mistake
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment
(MGN)
Tuesday Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 586 new cases, 5 deaths
Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska COVID-19 response at a news conference Monday, Nov. 30,...
Nebraska planning to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few weeks

Latest News

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
The week after Thanksgiving, the warning from the White House coronavirus task force is grim....
White House task force issues dire COVID-19 warning
Virus nixes some Nebraska Capitol holiday plans this year
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain OKs Pfizer vaccine and will begin shots within days