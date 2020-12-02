LIVE AT 7 P.M.: Papillion residents to comment on possible mask ordinance
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the lead of several other Nebraska cities, Papillion City Council is considering a mask ordinance. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, residents will be able to weigh in on the matter during public comment at the council’s special meeting.
