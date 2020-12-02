No. 9 Creighton beats UNO 94-67

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six Bluejays finish in double figures on the way to a 94-67 win against UNO. It’s the first regular season game between the two programs in 25 years and it might not be the last this season. Greg McDermott left the door open after the game for another matchup depending on how the season plays out, saying both teams want to play games.

Creighton moves to 2-0 as the 9th ranked team in the country. Of the six players who reached double figures Zegarowski only made it by a bucket and Mitch Ballock wasn’t one of the six. Bluejays showing some serious depth because Ballock and Zegarowski will be delivering as key parts to the core of the team.

The Bluejays also did a nice job sharing the ball with 28 assists on 34 baskets, McDermott said “We aren’t blessed with a bunch of guys who will beat you off the dribble one-on-one, with ball movement and spacing a lot of things are possible and I thought today we were really elite with the willingness to make the extra pass.”

Darrin Hansen was happy with the improvement in the second half for the Mavericks, they shot better after the break and defended better in the final 20 minutes as well. The Summit League Player of the Week Marlon Ruffin led the Mavs with 18 off the bench.

Creighton will be back on the floor at CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday against Kennesaw State at 4:00 pm. The game will be televised on FS1. For UNO it’s the first of seven straight on the road, up next Drake Thursday night.

