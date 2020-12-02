Millard Schools superintendent positive for COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dr. Jim Sutfin, superintendent of Millard Public Schools, announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“I’m writing to let you know that I learned this morning I was positive for COVID-19. I wanted you to hear this directly from me,” Sutfin wrote in a letter to school staff.

Sutfin explained he had followed all safety procedures including social distancing and wearing a mask, which kept him hopeful no one else was affected by his diagnosis other than himself.

Sutfin said he felt “great” earlier Tuesday morning but began to feel ill, and immediately got tested. His symptoms are mild and he will work remotely.

He added he was with a family member who is a medical professional that tested negative before they spent time together.

“However, she has unfortunately since experienced symptoms and tested positive,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.