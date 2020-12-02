Advertisement

FCC Environmental responds to missed trash collections

New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - FCC Environmental is responding to a report that 7,500 trash collections were missed in the first three days of service.

The delay could have been caused by an increase in those receiving special collection services, COnstruction at Firstar Fiber Recycling, yard waste bags without prepaid stickers, or people using old bins.

In a release, FCC says they will be doing the following to address the issue:

  • Additional trucks will be deployed to increase the number of collection routes.
  • Saturday will be added to the collection schedule this week.
  • Beginning Dec. 3, Under the Sink will be accepting used, empty trash and recycling bins.
  • Additional staff will be on hand to answer calls at the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238.
  • About 1,000 of the 3,000 carts have not been delivered. FCC is continuing to deliver carts each day.

