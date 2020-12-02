Advertisement

Kansas offers free wasting disease testing on hunted deer

(Courtesy: Vt. Fish and Wildlife)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - Kansas officials are offering deer hunters in the state free testing for chronic wasting disease on the carcasses of deer they kill during the 2020-2021 deer hunting seasons.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism is offering the testing in conjunction with the University of Missouri as part of a research project to better understand where the disease is present in Kansas and how it is spread.

The project will offer the free testing on a maximum of 450 samples over the next three years. Hunters will need to be able to provide the location of where they killed the deer, using GPS coordinates, range-township-section numbers or the nearest intersection to receive the free testing.

