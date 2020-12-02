Help us Stuff the Bus: Omaha in need of non-perishable food items ahead of holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - WOWT is partnering with Methodist to Stuff the Bus for the holiday season. Thursday, we’re asking for your help fighting hunger in our community and helping to brighten the holiday for children with toys.

This year is more than ever — with so many struggling during the pandemic — it’s paramount we give back.

“It’s critical. Imagine trying to feed a family when you can’t. Then put the holidays on top of that,” says Marty Smith, executive director at St. Vincent de Paul.

This year alone, St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry has seen three times the number of people they see in a typical year. That’s because the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted so many Nebraskans.

“So we usually did about 120 people a day. Now we are pushing 300-320 a day,” Smith said.

All the non-perishable food items you drop off Thursday will help 6 News “Stuff the Bus” will go directly to St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry.

Between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday, bring your food and clothing donations to either of our two Methodist locations: Drop items off in the parking lot of the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge streets; or 87th and Dodge streets.

While all donations are welcome, there’s an entire list of items the pantry needs to fill these shelves in time for the holiday season.

“It’s pasta, cereal, canned beans, not green beans but any other kind of beans and rice,” says Smith.

You can also drop off toys to give to children in need this year.

Everything you donate will make a lasting impact on someone in our community.

“I think tomorrow, let’s just focus on helping people make it through the holidays with food on the table,” Smith said.

