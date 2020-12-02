Nebraska planning to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few weeks

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and Angela Ling, incident commander for Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services, shared details Wednesday about Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination plans.

Pending FDA approval of the vaccines, Nebraska is expecting more than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in the next few weeks.

Pfizer’s first shipment of 15,600 vaccinations is expected to arrive the week of Dec. 13, with 19,500 expected sometime between Dec. 20-26, and 23,400 more the week after that. Moderna is planning to ship 32,100 vaccines to Nebraska the week of Dec. 21.

The state’s distribution plans are currently based on people ages 18 and older because the vaccination is not expected to be distributed to children for now.

The state has also increased COVID-19 testing capacity in Omaha and Lincoln.

The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus jumped 62 in Nebraska on Tuesday as the state reported nearly 2,000 more cases of COVID-19. The state reported 1,080 deaths and 1,787 new virus cases Tuesday to give Nebraska a total of 130,194 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus declined again Tuesday to 869 from the previous day’s 907. That total is now more than 100 people lower than the record of 987 that was set on Nov. 20, but it remains nearly four times higher than the level it was at two months ago.

