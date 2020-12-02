Giving Tuesday: non-profit reinvents struggling youth

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On this Giving Tuesday, the Omaha non-profit Made New Makerspace is on a mission to expand its service for underprivileged youth.

The STEM experts have turned around the lives of teens through science, technology, engineering and math.

“This is going to give us a tool,” said Jim Clements, describing the plans to expand mobile operations.

Clements and other educators with Made New Makerspace train foster teens and underprivileged youth at their workshop in Millard. The goal is to reinvent teensto become young adults and start a career in skilled trades.

“Being on the streets, being in a gang, doing drugs, being involved with crimes and misdemeanors, these kids come to us,” Clements said.

And now Clements is looking to take the show on the road.

The Omaha Parks Department will welcome the Makerspace mobile classroom to city parks in the spring. First—the nonprofit needs to finish building it, and find something to haul it around.

“We need to go out into the community.”

Clements has helped students get their lives back on track. One of his mentees, who’s 18 and lives with a foster family, may not have graduated high school without Clements.

“[The student] just graduated high school last week and we are thrilled about that because that was a big struggle that he was having.”

With some Giving Tuesday help, Clements can keep sending kids into a better life they wouldn’t have otherwise find on their own.

“If we invest in them, they can grow up and they can be made something new themselves.”

The non-profit plans to target parks on the east side of the city.

Click to donate via GoFundMe or Made New Makerspace.

