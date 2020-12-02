David’s Evening Forecast - More sunshine on the way

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some late day sunshine helped our temperatures to jump into the middle 40s again today, topping out several degrees above average for early December. Although we have seen some clearing, clouds will return tonight as a storm system passes by to our south. That storm will continue to bring rain and snow to Kansas and Missouri, but we will stay dry and cool. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s this evening, with overnight lows dipping back into the middle 20s.

Low clouds will be hanging out over the area to start off Thursday, likely sticking around through midday. The clouds and a north breeze will keep the morning cool, but we should see more sun by the afternoon helping us to warm back into the middle 40s, once again above average. That trend will continue right on into the weekend with plenty of sunshine expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the middle to even upper 40s each day.

By early next week, southerly winds will kick in just a bit more helping to pull in even warmer air. Temperatures on Monday should warm to near 50 degrees, with highs jumping into the mid or even upper 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday. That would put us nearly 20 degrees above average! The mild air should last through at least Thursday before our next shot of colder air begins to arrive at the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.