ACLU agrees to drop lawsuit against Nebraska’s prison system

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A civil liberties group is dropping its lawsuit accusing the Nebraska prison system of fostering inhumane conditions, but it says it will continue to fight against overcrowding and perpetual understaffing of the state’s lockups.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska and attorneys for the state this week filed a joint motion to dismiss the federal lawsuit.

The move comes after a judge in June denied the ACLU’s request to certify the lawsuit as a class action. The ACLU filed the lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of 11 prisoners against the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, its director, Scott Frakes, and various prison system officials.

