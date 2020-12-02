Advertisement

40-foot ‘leg lamp’ honors iconic Christmas movie

An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is...
An inflatable statue similar to a lamp made famous by the classic film “A Christmas Story” is being displayed in Chickasha, Oklahoma.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (CNN) – An Oklahoma town is displaying a “leg lamp” similar to the one from the classic film “A Christmas Story,” except this one is 40 feet tall.

The inflatable statue is part of the annual Festival of Light in Chickasha, which is about 40 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

The idea is the brainchild of a local economic council official. He said he hopes it gives travelers a good reason to stop in Chickasha.

The festival, which also includes a 70-foot Christmas tree, will continue through the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost Nebraska FB vs Iowa Nebraska Football Nebraska...
Nugent: Numbers don’t lie, Scott Frost on the real cost of a Huskers mistake
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment
(MGN)
Tuesday Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 586 new cases, 5 deaths
Gov. Reynolds held a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Reynolds calls on Congress for relief, reports many Iowa COVID-19 indicators improving

Latest News

Great Britain, one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, has become the first nation in the west to...
UK gives OK for emergency vaccine use
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
Britain approves vaccine and will begin shots within days
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., called for unity during his farewell address to the U.S. Senate...
Alexander preaches consensus in farewell to fractious Senate
President-elect Joe Biden speaks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris listens at left, during...
Biden: I won’t immediately lift China tariffs
(MGN)
Wednesday Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 661 new cases, 9 deaths