Advertisement

Tuesday Dec. 1 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 586 new cases, 5 deaths

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported 586 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and five deaths.

The new community total is 40,581 positive cases.

The deceased were detailed four men and a woman all over the age of 70.

The death toll in Douglas County is now 334.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 70 percent occupancy, with 433 beds available.

ICU beds are occupied at 77 percent with 78 beds available. There are 404 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 108 receiving ICU treatment.

A total of 20,720 residents have recovered.

We're all tired of COVID-19, but the fact is: COVID-19 is not tired of us. This pandemic is not over and cases are still...

Posted by CDC on Saturday, November 28, 2020

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Nov. 30 COVID-19 update
Nov. 29 COVID-19 update
Nov. 28 COVID-19 update
Nov. 27 COVID-19 update
Nov. 26 COVID-19 update
Nov. 24 COVID-19 update
Nov. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions after an update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.
Ricketts extends Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions through December
A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
58-year-old Brian Egley of Murray, Nebraska was arrested for intentional animal cruelty...
Murray man arrested for shooting dog in soybean field
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment

Latest News

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor...
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
Rapid testing
CHI Health unveils COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan