Advertisement

Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline health care workers, first responders during December

Now through Dec. 31
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or...
To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health care workers and first responders can now get free coffee at Starbucks.

To show appreciation to frontline workers, the coffee chain is offering a free tall brewed or iced coffee through the end of the year.

The Starbucks list of those eligible for the freebie is extensive:

  • Doctors
  • Nurses
  • Pharmacists
  • Dispatchers
  • Firefighters
  • Paramedics
  • Police officers
  • Dentists
  • Mental health care workers
  • Active-duty military
  • Public health care workers
  • All hospital staff

You just have to show your work ID to get your brew.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions after an update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.
Ricketts extends Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions through December
A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
58-year-old Brian Egley of Murray, Nebraska was arrested for intentional animal cruelty...
Murray man arrested for shooting dog in soybean field
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment

Latest News

The mega tip was paid on a tab for a single $7 beer.
Man leaves $3K tip for a beer as restaurant closes for virus
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Barr appoints special counsel in Russia probe investigation
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
Quiet and cool through the week
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes