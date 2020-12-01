Advertisement

Secret Kindness Agents continue tradition of hanging winter gear

By Emily Dwire
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As part of Giving Tuesday, Secret Kindness Agents continued their yearly tradition of hanging hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter gear from trees and benches. It’s the 2nd year in a row they’ve partnered with SHARE Omaha for Giving Tuesday - a day dedicated to giving back to communities and organizations through donations, volunteering, or simply doing good.

Again this year, they’re hanging the winter gear at Turner Park in Midtown. Each piece comes with a tag that says “I’m not lost, if you’re out in the cold please take me to stay warm.” It also gives a couple of phone numbers for resources.

“We are just very, very happy to be able to do this, particularly this year to give back to our community,” said Kindness Agent Becky Scherbring. “We know people are struggling this year more than normal years.”

Marjorie Maas, with SHARE Omaha, says because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Giving Tuesday in 2020 has a different feel to it because more people and places need help. But she’s confident the giving spirit in this community is all the same.

“In Omaha, we’re calling it the power of all. It’s all of us working together and doing something great and end the year on a high note,” said Maas.“This year has been hard, we’ve been hit hard, and there have been so many things taken away from us. But the opportunity to give shifts the way you look at things. I would say the opportunity to look at what you can do and what’s possible is still vibrant.”

Scherbring expects more secret kindness agents to drop off hats and gloves at Turner Park throughout the day. She’ll go back next week and pick up what remains.

For more ways to donate on this Giving Tuesday, you can go to SHARE Omaha’s website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Pete Ricketts answers questions after an update on the Nebraska COVID-19 response.
Ricketts extends Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions through December
A sledgehammer and an alarm that’s not tripped by breaking glass are a prescription for an...
Gretna pharmacy burglars steal Xanax, codeine, asthma inhalers
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
Santa’s Rock-n-Lights at Werner Park sets record turnout
58-year-old Brian Egley of Murray, Nebraska was arrested for intentional animal cruelty...
Murray man arrested for shooting dog in soybean field
Experts are still studying Bamlanivimab, but one woman from Lincoln says she felt better within...
COVID-19 patient touts Bamlanivimab treatment

Latest News

Quiet and cool through the week
Students in Hamburg are coming together to help lift up a family hit hard by last year’s...
Heartland Flood: Students in Hamburg build home for flood-stricken Iowa family
Health experts say positive flu cases could be historically low this season.
Pandemic impact on flu shots
Health experts say positive flu cases could be historically low this season.
Douglas County Health Department data shows flu activity is low
Council Bluffs’ Test Iowa site changing locations