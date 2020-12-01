Open Door Mission seeks volunteers, creates a way for people to donate virtually

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -One of Omaha’s largest homeless shelters is in need of volunteers.

That’s because the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on people being able to donate time in person.

This is typically the busiest time of the year for the open door mission. Now more than ever they need volunteers. But—with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s difficult to get so many people in one space. So, they found a way for people to volunteer from the comfort of their own home.

“We’ve had to become a lot more creative because it’s a lot more labor-intensive to serve during this pandemic,” says Candace Gregory, Open Door Mission CEO.

Typically—more than 1,500 volunteers serve each month at the open door mission.

Since the pandemic hit the metro—that number is now sitting around 500 a month.

So- the open door mission has created a way to virtually volunteer.

It’s called volunteer in place.

“It’s been really interesting. We’ve seen people start their own drives via amazon. We get boxes every day. It’s amazing. People invite their friends on social media to get involved in some of our urgent needs,” says Gregory.

Dustin West has been virtually volunteering for the open door mission this year.

He’s been donating items like toys and clothing to those in need.

And, he says this new process makes it even easier to help.

“We’ve always done virtual drop-offs or done orders online that gets delivered to them directly so that makes it a lot easier and more efficient to get things to people that way,” says virtual volunteer Dustin West.

There are a number of things you can help with--- anything from making sack lunches to donating socks and even making cards to send some encouragement.

Then you send those items to the open door mission where they will be distributed.

Something that CEO Candace Gregory says makes a huge difference for everyone they serve.

“It does take a whole community to provide and make a difference and we’ve seen it time and time again throughout this pandemic,” says Gregory.

