Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to celebrate rehab of snow leopard cubs
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two snow leopards cubs have recovered from “swimmer’s syndrome” and will be the focus of a celebration Wednesday morning at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
The two cubs, one male and one female, were born on Aug. 4 and sent to Omaha two months ago for treatment of a congenital condition “in which the cub is unable to tuck his legs beneath the body to walk normally,” the zoo explained in a statement Tuesday.
The cubs received physical therapy three times a day, seven days a week, and can now run and walk normally.
Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health for the zoo, will give a statement, and the cubs will be with her. The event will be held via Zoom.
