Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to celebrate rehab of snow leopard cubs

Two snow leopards cubs have recovered from “swimmer’s syndrome” and will be the focus of a...
Two snow leopards cubs have recovered from “swimmer’s syndrome” and will be the focus of a celebration Wednesday morning at the Henry Doorly Zoo.(Henry Doorly Zoo)
By Michael Bell
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two snow leopards cubs have recovered from “swimmer’s syndrome” and will be the focus of a celebration Wednesday morning at the Henry Doorly Zoo.

The two cubs, one male and one female, were born on Aug. 4 and sent to Omaha two months ago for treatment of a congenital condition “in which the cub is unable to tuck his legs beneath the body to walk normally,” the zoo explained in a statement Tuesday.

The cubs received physical therapy three times a day, seven days a week, and can now run and walk normally.

Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, director of animal health for the zoo, will give a statement, and the cubs will be with her. The event will be held via Zoom.

